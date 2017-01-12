Mainly cold, dry weather to continue

Islamabad

Mainly very cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

According to met office, foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours. Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Lowest temperatures recorded were Kalam -16øC, Astore -12øC, Skardu -11øC, Kalat -09øC, Dir, Gilgit and Gupis -08øC, Quetta, Rawalakot and Bagrote -07øC, Hunza and Malamjabba -06øC, Parachinar and Drosh -05øC, Kakul -04øC, Murree and Chitral -03øC, Islamabad -02øC, Muzaffarabad 00øC, Peshawar 01øC, Lahore and Faisalabad 02øC, Multan 05øC, Hyderabad 08øC and Karachi 10øC.—APP