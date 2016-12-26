Mainly cold, dry weather likely

Islamabad

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twenty four hours. Defense foggy conditions are likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.

Meanwhile, Multan Met office has forecast dry weather with chances of mist in the morning for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours. On Sunday maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 20.3 degree centigrade and 12.2 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 82 percent at 8 am and 47 percent at 5 pm. Quetta Met Office has forecast dry and cold weather for the provincial capital during next 24 hours. On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperature were 20 and 02 degree centigrade recorded. The dry weather has been forecast for rest of the region— In last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. Minimum temperatures recorded on Monday remained Skardu -07øC, Kalat, Hunza, Gilgit -3øC, Kalam -2øC, Gupis -1øC, Quetta 0øC, Dir 0øC, Chitral 1øC, Murree 3øC, Muzaffarabad, Islamabad 5øC, Peshawar 8øC, Lahore 9øC, Faisalabad 10øC, Multan 12øC, Karachi, Hyderabad 15øC.—APP