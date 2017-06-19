Mainland promoting cross-strait exchanges: Advisor

Xiamen

Top political advisor Yu Zhengsheng Sunday said the Chinese mainland remained committed to promoting people-to-people exchanges, and economic and social development across the Taiwan Strait despite new risks and challenges.

Yu, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks when addressing the 9th Straits Forum held in Xiamen, Fujian Province. Noting that the peaceful development of cross-strait relations had endured a severe adversity since last year, Yu said the mainland would not change its commitment.

He added that the mainland had issued more than 20 policies that are conducive to the residence, education and employment of Taiwan compatriots in the mainland.

Yu called on compatriots across the strait to overcome interferences by working together, saying that adherence to the political foundation of the 1992 Consensus, which embodies the one-China principle, and peaceful development of cross-strait relations were prerequisites of further integration.—Xinhua