Main suspect in Hina Shahnawaz murder case arrested

Our Correspondent

Kohat

Kohat police on Monday said they had arrested one of the main suspects in the Hina Shahnawaz case, along with three alleged accomplices. District Police Officer Kohat Javed Iqbal said that one of the main perpetrators of the crime, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, was arrested in Rawalpindi, while his accomplices were picked up from Kohat.

The other suspect, Mehboob Alam, the victim’s cousin, remains at large, but police said they are actively working towards his arrest. Shahnawaz was gunned down in Kohat’s Astarzai area on Feb 6, allegedly by a relative who objected to her working outside the home, police said.

Her relatives attempted to keep the incident hidden, a family member said, but a First Information Report was lodged after reports of the murder began circulating on social media.