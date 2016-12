Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyet leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmad Waza has said that the Kashmir dispute is the root cause of tension and instability in South Asia.

Mukhtar Ahmed Waza said this while addressing different public gatherings under the mass contact programme in Kulgam and Islamabad areas.

He said that settlement of the lingering dispute was imperative for enduring durable peace and stability in the region.—KMS