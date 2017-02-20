Main accused claims ‘mafia’ is conspiring against her

Child maid ‘torture’ case

Staff Reporter

The wife of an additional district and sessions judge (ADSJ) ac-cused of torturing a ten-year-old child maid on Monday submitted a written request to the ministry of interior stating that the leader of a “mafia” is conspiring against her and her husband. ADSJ Raja Khurram Ali Khan, and his wife, Maheen Zafar, are facing an inquiry for their alleged involvement in keeping juvenile house-maid Tayyaba in wrongful confinement, burning her hand over a missing broom, beating her with a ladle, de-taining her in a storeroom and threatening her with dire consequences.

“My husband and I consid-ered Tayyaba a member of a family. We could never think of hurting her,” Maheen Zafar claimed in the request submitted today.

“The mafia maligned Raja Khurram Ali Khan with fab-ricated stories,” the request states, adding that negative propaganda was created via social media reports of Tay-yaba’s torture.

The interior ministry has forwarded the application to the police, sources con-firmed. In the latest hearing in the Islamabad High Court on the matter, held on Feb 10, Tay-yaba’s father had submitted an affidavit to a local court claiming her employers did not torture her, bringing the case back to where it was at the start of the year.

This was the second time Tayyaba’s father made the claim. Mohammad Azam, the child’s father, had dismissed media reports about Tayy-aba’s abuse in the affidavit, saying that after looking into the matter he had concluded that both Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife Maheen Zafar were innocent.

He said the media had mis-reported the facts of the case, and he had reserved the right to take action against journalists.