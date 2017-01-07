Mahrez named African Footballer of the Year

Abuja

Algeria forward Riyad Mahrez was Thursday voted African Footballer of the Year after he inspired Leicester City to the English Premier League title last season. Mahrez, 25, beat Gabon skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scooped the prestigious accolade last year, into second place, with Senegal star Sadio Mane, who features for Liverpool, taking third place.

The France-born forward said it was an honour to be named the best African player for the past year. “It’s a huge honour, I am happy and pleased. I thank all my teammates at Leicester and Algeria,” Mahrez said as he received the award.

“I dedicate this to my family and all those who support me every day.” Leicester caused a major shock when as 5,000-1 outsiders they went on to win the Premier League last season.

Mahrez played a key role in the Foxes’ stunning run with 17 goals, 10 assists in 37 appearances. He was the first Algerian to win a Premier League champions medal and sparked a massive following back home in Algeria for the club, who he had first thought was a rugby team when he was contacted to join them four years ago.—AFP