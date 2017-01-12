Mahin shocks top seed Sara in semifinal

Bank Al-Falah Subh-e-Nau Ladies Tennis

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Young Mahin Aftab shocked top seed Sara Mansoor to qualify for final of Bank Al-Falah Subh-e-Nau Ladies National Tournament 2017 here on Wednesday.

Mahin who lost first set after tough fight, won next two sets and match to be a strong candidate of this exclusive ladies event title. She will play Sarah Mahboob in the final who is another experienced campaigner having bagged healthy number of titles in the past. Sarah Mahboob outclassed Meheq Khokhar in second semifinal of Ladies Singles without any noted resistance from her opponent.

Pairing with Meheq Khokhar, Sara Mansoor reached final of Ladies Doubles after beating the pair of Khunsha Babar and Shimza Tahir. They will face Sarah Mahboob and Mahin Aftab in the final. Sarah and Mahin won their semifinal match against Esha Jawad and Nida Akram. Esha Jawad had to work hard to overcome resistance of Shimza Tahir in third quarterfinal of Girls Juniors U-18.

Ladies Doubles and Girls Juniors U-18 finals will be played on Thursday while Ladies Singles final will be played on Friday. The schedule was changed due to inclusion of Mixed Doubles Category. Final of Mixed doubles will also be played on Friday.