Mahin bags Girls U-18 Tennis title

Islamabad

Mahin Aftab bagged Girls Under-18 title of Bank Al-Falah Ladies National Tennis 2017 on Thursday played here at PTF Complex.

Mahin outplayed Esha Jawad in a one sided final of the category. Continuing her good run in the event, Mahin Aftab pairing with Sarah Mahaboob clinched doubles title of the tournament after a tough contest against the pair of Sara Mansoor and Meheq Khokhar.

Both the pairs played well specially in second set of the match, however, Mahin and Sarah were the winner at the end of the day.

In the semifinals of Mixed Doubles, Mahin Aftab and her partner Ahmed Ch defeated Sarah Mahboob and her partner Usman Ijaz after well contested match.

Sarah and Ahmed won first set and were going well in the second set when Mahin and Aftab bounced back and won the set and tie break points to make their way to final.

They will face pair of Meheq Khokhar and Malik Abdul Rehman who won their match against Sara Mansoor and Rashid Ali.

Final of Mixed doubles will be played on Friday while ladies singles final between Sarah Mahboob and Mahin Aftab followed by prize distribution ceremony.

Girls Juniors U18 (Final): Mahin Aftab beat Esha Jawad 6-0, 6-1.

Ladies Doubles (Final): Sarah Mahboob, Mahin Aftab beat Sara Mansoor, Meheq Khokhar 6-2, 4-6(10-8).

Mixed Doubles (Semifinals): Mahin Aftab, Ahmed Chaudhry beat Sarah Mahboob, Usman Ijaz 5-7, 6-4 (10-8); Meheq Khokhar, Malik Abul Rehman beat Rashid Ali, Sara Mansoor 7-6(3), 7-6(5).—APP