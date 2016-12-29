Maharaj becomes magical figure

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Mumbai

Sri Lanka’s Rangana Herath’s wicket, which was grabbed by Keshav Maharaj in the 50th over on Tuesday at St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth was the 9999th LBW dismissal of Test cricket.

The magical figure of 4-times nine, which was achieved in the 2243rd Test of the 140 years of Test cricket, has close connection with South Africa’s 27 year-old-slow left arm bowler, according to his father, Athma Maharaj.

Speaking exclusively over his mobile from South Africa after the end of day’s early play (bad-light), he says, “this (9999) is a magical figure because sometime back I met an Indian astrologer and he asked me for my birth date. When I gave him that the year, month and day using the numbers always added up to 9 using the permutations after establishing that he said to me it (the number nine is closely related to Lord Hanuman”.

“Coincidentally my son’s date of birth numbers include 9 as well also add up to figure 9. We are both devotees of Lord Hanuman”. .

“Yes I am extremely proud for him to hold that achievement today. 10000th LBW decision would be a milestone. Hope someone can get it on Wednesday”, the dad signed off.

The 10,000th LBW in Test could have been achieved earlier on Wednesday, but no Pakistani or Australian batsman was out in this fashion at the Boxing Day Test being in play at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 3rd day of the match on Wednesday.