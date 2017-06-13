Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits Turkey’s west coast

Ankara

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck near western Turkey coast, Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute said Monday. Turkey’s Prime Ministry Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said epicenter of the earthquake was off Karaburun district coast of western Izmir province, while it said the earthquake was a magnitude 6.2. It was felt in Istanbul, Izmir and Çanakkale provinces. Residents who panicked following the earthquake ran to the streets. Meanwhile, officials at Greek Geodynamics Institute said that the earthquake shook eastern Aegean close to Samos and Lesbos Islands. Scientists have warned that the epicenter of Turkey’s next big earthquake is likely to occur under the Sea of Marmara. Turkey, which is situated on a number of active fault lines, was rocked by a 7.4-magnitude earthquake on Aug. 17, 1999 that killed thousands in Kocaeli, Adapazari, Istanbul, Yalova and nearby towns in the northwest. Years after the disaster, Turkey has seen an overhaul of measures to prevent damage from earthquakes, such as compulsory earthquake insurance and campaigns to raise awareness and inform the public about earthquake preparedness. Additionally, the government has undertaken the ambitious project of urban transformation. Old, crumbling buildings across the country are being demolished to make way for new, earthquake resistant buildings.—Agencies