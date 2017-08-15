Magnificent air show held at Seaview

City Reporter

On the occasion of the 70th Independence Day anniversary of Pakistan, a magnificent air show was held at Seaview, here on Monday afternoon under the auspices of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

A large number of people, including women and children watched with great interest the air show that continued for about an hour.

The Mirage jets, F-16s, K-8 (Sherdil) as well as helicopters and planes from Pakistan Navy participated in the air show and performed flying maneuvers.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was the chief guest on the occasion. Corps Commander Karachi, Lt. Gen. Shahid Baig Mirza and Air Officer Commanding Southern Air Command Haseeb Piracha, was also present.

The people who watched the air show said that they were very much thrilled by the aerobatics performed and the expertise that was displayed during the hour-long event.