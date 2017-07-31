Madrassa roof collapse kills six students

Karak

At least six students died and 12 others sustained injuries when roof of a madrassa (religious seminary) collapsed in Ali Khel area in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to rescue officials, the roof of the seminary located near Ali Khel Chowk of Sabirabad caved in, leaving students and teachers trapped under the debris. After learning about the incident, rescue teams and local residents rushed to the spot and started rescue operation. The injured were shifted to the District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital.

Reportedly, the building collapsed due to rainwater accumulation that seeped into its foundation. The officials said they have pulled out the bodies of three students and fifteen injured. The deceased and injured have been shifted to District Headquarter Hospital, Karak. The deceased were identified as Shamus Ul Haq, Nasir Khan, and Ayaz Khan. In a similar incident, three members of a family were killed when roof of their house had collapsed in Central Orakzai Agency yesterday. Bodies of wife of Haji Muhammad, his eight year old daughter Haleema Bibi and 10-year old son Abu Bakar were pulled out from under the debris. Local meteorological office said the heavy spell of the monsoon rain, which has been lashing various parts of the country including KPK since end of June, is likely to continue for the next few days.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority says more than 70 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in various parts of Pakistan during the ongoing monsoon season. The NDMA said that 90 people were also injured since June 26 when rains started lashing the country. In Pakistan and neighboring India, deadly floods occur regularly during the monsoon season, which runs from June through September.—Agencies