Madar-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah remembered

Islamabad

The 125th birth anniversary of Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah was celebrated on Monday in a befitting manner. Fatima Jinnah was born on July 30, 1893, the youngest of seven children to Jinnahbhai Poonja and his wife Mithibai, in a rented apartment on the second floor of Wazir Mansion, Karachi. Of her siblings she was the closest to Muhammad Ali Jinnah who became her guardian upon the death of their father in 1901.

She joined the Bandra Convent in Bombay in 1902. In 1919, she was admitted to the highly competitive University of Calcutta where she attended the Dr. R. Ahmed Dental College. After she graduated, she opened a dental clinic in Bombay in 1923. Fatima Jinnah is revered for her struggle in the Pakistan Movement, her devotion to her brother Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of the nation, and determined advocate for women’s rights.

After receiving a degree in dentistry from the University of Calcutta in 1923, she joined the struggle for a separate Muslim homeland and was able to win respect for her determination and devotion to the aim within and outside All India Muslim League (AIML). She backed her brother through thick and thin when he decided to lead the Muslims of the subcontinent to achieve a Muslim country.—APP