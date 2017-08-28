Macroeconomic reforms, necessary policy changes required for economic uplift

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Macroeconomic reforms and necessary policy changes can turn Pakistan into an economic power that is a must to tackle the challenges posed by changing global scenario.

The LCCI President Abdul Basit and Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan said this While addressing a seminar organised by Nin Qutab Foundation on the topic of “Role Corporate Sector and Philinthropy.”

They said that there is a dire need to get rid of the external influence to achieve the target of self-reliance and economic stability. They said that those areas should be handled carefully that are hampering the collective growth of all sectors of economy.

The LCCI office-bearers said that business community can play role of “economic force” in true sense of words therefore it should be facilitated and must be taken into confidence on trade and industry related issues. They said that taxation related issues of business community should be resolved on priority to create environment conducive for business activities. They said that government should also help manufacturing sector to reduce its production cost.

They said that government should develop a clear policy for the loss-making public sector enterprises that are becoming an unbearable burden on the national economy and are eating up hundreds of billions of rupees annually. They said these PSEs should be pulled out from deficit that not impossible at all.

The LCCI office-bearers also suggested to the government to announce incentives for the private sector to give boost to exports and control fast widening trade deficit. “Pakistan’s exports are confined to a few destinations while a major chunk comprises textiles only.

Measures are direly needed to enhance export base by including more items and new export destinations”, they added and said that in 60s the collective exports of a number of Far Eastern Countries were much smaller than Pakistan but today each country has bigger export than Pakistan and they achieved this milestone by giving proper consideration to the proposals of their respective business community.

They said that at a time when the global trade is poised for faster than expected upward growth and climbing out of this painful economic recession by putting people back to work, the situation in Pakistan is needed to be improved.