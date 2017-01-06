Machinery donated to hospital

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Helping Hand International NGO has donated machinery and surgical equipment of Rs.10million to management of Women Medical College for Hospital here. The machinery was received by Dr.Aziz Ur Rehman principal of WMC.

Dr.Azhar Khan Jadoon, local MNA was chief guest at the occasion and he lauded the efforts of the NGO for providing most modern and latest medical and surgical equipments for the Jinnah Hospital Abbottabad to be used by the Surgical, Orthopedic, Peads, Gynee, Cardiac and OT and will be beneficial for the poor patients who had to move to other parts of the country for wants of latest machinery for their treatment.

Sajid Iqbal, the project director of the Helping Hand while addressing at the occasion said that they had so far provided machinery and equipments to more then 200 hospitals of the country in all the four provinces and in AJK and will be doing on this activity with other projects currently in operation in the country.

Jinnah Hospital which is part of Women Medical College is established in Nawan Sher area and a beautiful addition in the field of health care facilities which will not only reduce the burden on the government hospitals but will also be one of the best health centre for the peoples of Nawan Sher, Kakul, Dhamthore and other surrounding area says Haji Iftikhar Khan, Director of the Women Medical College.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Inyatullah Waseem, Director General Galyats Development Authority has established the control room in the office of GDA which will be working round the clock to monitor the snow removing from the Abbottabad to Muree road in Galyats with providing assistance and keeping update the tourists regarding the clearance of roads and to meet any sort of emergency.