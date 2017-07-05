A Machiavellian Indo-US summit

Iqbal Khan

A thud summit marked the glass ceiling of Indo-US relationship, a negatively constructed anti-China focused Machiavellian alliance could bring the two countries only thus far. As Kashmiris brace up to commemorate death anniversary of slain Kashmiri leader Burhan Wani, America added insult to their wounds by declaring Hizbul Mujahideen (HuM) commander Syed Salahuddin as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).

After Obama, Trump also chickened out on Kashmir, yet communique did acknowledge the existence of conflict. Though there was no mention of legitimate aspirations of the Kashmiri people for their right of self-determination and Indian state-sponsored terrorism against them; the joint statement called on all nations to resolve territorial and maritime disputes peacefully and in accordance with international law. The US acknowledges Kashmir as a dispute but it lost another opportunity to fulfill its oft-repeated bipartisan desire to mediate for just resolution of this dispute. Joint statement, also failed to make even a token mention of progressive erosion of free expression or religious freedom in India. Nor did it acknowledge worrying trends of rising communalism in India resulting into frequent mob lynching of beef eaters.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has expressed disappointment over the ‘complete silence’ of the US-India joint statement on the atrocities being committed by Indian security forces against Kashmiris. Prime Minister issued broader foreign policy guidelines for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on June 30, envisaging peaceful neighbourhood, resolution of disputes through dialogue, launching new initiatives to improve ties with Afghanistan and seeking deeper engagement with the United States despite its apparent tilt towards India.

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Masood Khan has questioned the stigmatization of Salahuddin and warned that the regional peace had been threatened by Trump-Modi alliance: “Salahuddin and his organization have been fighting illegal Indian rule in IOK where security forces have been committing crimes against humanity.” Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar has voiced concerns over what he said of President Trump ‘speaking India’s language. Washington ignored comprehensive dossiers shared by Pakistan confirming India’s interference in internal affairs of Pakistan and misuse of Afghan soil for sponsoring terrorist activities in Balochistan, Karachi and KP. It also did not take into account what Indian Naval Commander Jhadev has confessed to have done in Pakistan. By failing to address key sources of tension and instability in the region, the joint statement aggravates an already tense situation in India-Pakistan context.

Two leaders went overboard in urging Pakistan to ensure that its territory is not used to launch terrorist attacks against other countries. Pakistan has a demonstrated and longstanding commitment of combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The people and government of Pakistan have rendered immense sacrifices in both blood and treasure to end this scourge, which has been acknowledged by the international community. Pakistan has been the primary victim of terrorism in the region. Pakistan’s contributions and sacrifices in fighting terrorism are un-matched. No country has sacrificed as much as Pakistan, not only in material resources but in lives. Pakistan expects the international community to unequivocally stand with it in this fight against terrorism and hold India accountable for supporting the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as a proxy against Pakistan from across Afghan border.

Modi did not raise any alarm over the Trump administration’s proposed travel ban on people from several Muslim countries or police abuse in the US. Nor are there indications that he raised the issue of attacks on Indians in the US earlier this year. In reciprocation, Trump did not comment publicly on the crackdown on civil society in India, or the threat posed to vulnerable groups. A number of issues in the economic domain were left untouched by Modi. India had been concerned over the Trump administration’s vows such as curtailing US trade deficits with major trading partners, including India, which has over $30 billion trade surplus with US, rationalizing its H1B visa regime, and dropping out of climate change agreement. Modi used alternative terms like “increased productivity, job creation, and technology breakthrough” that could result from US-India economic cooperation. Trump highlighted the need for ‘fair and reciprocal’ trade relationship, economic reforms that cut Indian red tape, and protection of American firms’ intellectual property rights. Modi also changed name of his flagship ‘Make in India’ manufacturing policy to ‘New India’.

Pakistan firmly believes in the legitimacy of the Kashmir cause and supports the peaceful struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination. Pakistan expects the international community to unequivocally stand with it in this fight against Indian state terrorism. Any attempt to equate the peaceful indigenous Kashmiri struggle with terrorism, and to designate individuals supporting the right to self-determination as terrorists is unacceptable. Equally unacceptable is the willful disregard of the atrocities being committed by Indian security forces against innocent Kashmiri civilians.

The US is likely to continue inclining towards India to strengthen its anti-China alliance in the region. And India while reaping the benefits arising out of this opportunity is not likely to cross Chinese redlines. Indian actions against China would not go beyond pinpricks or tactical fireworks conforming to proverbial “look busy do nothing strategy”. Indo-US marriage of convenience would continue for a decade or two till China puts adequate infrastructure in place to flout American efforts of laying a greater siege of China. For now, let’s keep the fingers crossed for July 08, when will of Kashmiri freedom fighters is poised to clash with Indian State terrorism.

—The writer is a freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

Email:Iqbal.khan9999@yahoo.com