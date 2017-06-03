Macedonia voted the new government

Macedonia

Macedonian parliament voted in Social Democrat leader Zoran Zaev as prime minister late Wednesday, in a first step towards ending the country’s two-year political crisis. The 42-year old Zaev, an economist by training, won the support of 62 lawmakers in the 120-seat parliament, obtaining votes from MPs of his SDSM party and the main ethnic Albanian parties.

“I conclude that the parliament voted in the government of Macedonia,” parliamentary speaker Talat Xhaferi said after the vote. The parliamentary vote came six months after a snap general election in December.

The country of around two million people, which aspires to join both the European Union and NATO, has been mired in a deep political crisis for two years since a huge wiretapping scandal erupted. Nikola Gruevski, who leads the rival conservative VMRO-DPMNE party, stepped down last year after a decade as premier ahead of the early election.—Agencies