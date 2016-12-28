Lying is corruption too..!

THE mechanic from the service station, who was supposed to take my new car for servicing rang me up, “Sir, we are coming at 2.00 pm to pick up your car!” “But you were supposed to come in the morning!” I said.

“We tried to call you, but couldn’t get you sir!” he said. I looked at my phone, “No,” I said, “There are no missed calls on my phone!” “I think it was your landline sir!” “But I did not give you or the showroom my landline number!” I said. There was silence. He had lied and had got caught doing so. From a housing society in Mumbai, a gardener came to meet me, “Sir, I am scared to work in this colony,” he said.

“Why?” I asked. “The man in charge has said, that if we don’t obey what he says he will complain to the police!” said the gardener shivering, “He says he will register a complaint against me for stealing!”

“A false complaint?” I asked. The man nodded. “Then leave!” I said. “He said if we suddenly leave the job, he will still register a complaint and get us arrested!” I am sure you have also heard of such instances happening all over. In fact, our courts are jam packed with cases not just because of a lack of judges but also because of the false cases we register just to bully somebody into giving up something.

For us, lying comes very easily. And yet we also stand quietly in midnight vigils holding candles in our hand, march in morchas and have huge discussions on corruption in our country!

“Politicians are corrupt!” we say shaking our heads sadly at each other. “Businessmen are corrupt!” we shout. After shouting and yelling about all the corrupt people around us, we are happy we have taken such a great stand against corruption, forgetting that the most corrupt person is standing in our own shadow!

That person is you and me. Till we stop our lying, we have no right shouting about the corruption we see in others. And till we stop our lying we will never see the end of corruption in our country.

Learn to tell the truth. Learn to take the consequences even if we have done something wrong. Instead of saying, “I got stuck in a traffic jam,” as an excuse, learn to say, “I am sorry I’m late, I will try to leave earlier next time!”

That will be the first and a giant step towards eradicating corruption in our country..!

