Lyari youth’s painting of Morgan Freeman takes social media by storm

Staff Reporter

A portrait of Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman is doing the rounds on Twitter in Pakistan. What makes the portrait special is that it has been painted by a youth from Lyari, a neighbourhood which has long hit the headlines for gangland violence. The portrait of 80 year old was tweeted on June 10 by Umme Kulsoom, a blogger and activist, and has earned over two thousands retweets and as many likes within a couple of days. Identified as Jawad Ahmed Jan Baloch, the young artist is seen smiling for the camera with the portrait of the Oscar winning veteran actor. Kulsoom shared the portrait and picture of the young artist with an aim to promote his talent, asking twitterati to retweet and wondering whether “Can we take this to Hollywood somehow?”