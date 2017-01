City Reporter

At least three children were killed and their parents fell unconscious after their house located in Karachi area of Khadda Market caught fire on Tuesday.

The smoke of fire left four people including two women unconscious at a house located in Lyari area of Khadda Market. The affected people were shifted to hospital.

During the medical treatment, 3-year Aamina and 4-year Abdul Aziz passed away at hospital. Later, the fire-fighters brought the fire under control.