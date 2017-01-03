Lyari gangwar member arrested

Staff Reporter

Police during raid in Sango Lane of Lyari area arrested a member of the gang war Shahab Baloch, alias Shabo, and recovered hand grenades and other ammunition, said an announcement here Tuesday

Police said he belonged to Uzair Baloch group and had been involved in various criminal activities, killings, including murder of intelligence officer Pervez, etc. During the search operation, three of his accomplices, Meema, Akbar dacoit, and Yaro, fled.

In an operation near old Sabzi Mandi, one of the accused was killed, while three others were arrested, the announcement said.