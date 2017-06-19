Lyari gangster among seven suspects apprehended

Law enforcement agencies on Saturday night rounded up Lyari gangster Irfan Durrani among seven suspects from different areas in Karachi.

According to the details, LEAs conducted a raid on a tip-off in Baghdadi Mosa Lane and booked a gangster Irfan Durrani. Sources said that Irfan Durrani is the brother of Sohail Dada, a notorious gangster, who had been killed in an encounter. Durrani was affiliated with Uzair Baloch group.

Mubeena Town police claimed to have arrested three street criminals. Police recovered weapons, valuable things and two motorcycles from their possession.

Garden police also detained two suspects and recovered weapons and motorcycles from their possession. SITE-B police apprehended a suspect Yar Muhammad Rabbani. The police said that his three accomplices managed to escape from the scene during the raid.—INP

