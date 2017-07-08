Lyari Expressway to be functional by Oct, Green Line by Dec

Staff Reporter

Lyari expressway will be fully functional by October and Green Line by December this year to help marked reduction in the traffic congestion borne by Karachiites on daily basis.

Concerned officials in a briefing to the Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair about status of different mega-projects underway in the metropolis, here on Friday, said completion of the expressway’s southern will be ensured in three months’ time.

The pace of work was said to be expedited without any compromise to the quality and with major focus to help streamline traffic flow in Karachi’s industrial cum downtown areas.

Governor of Sindh expressing his confidence that completion of Lyari Expressway and Green Line will largely facilitate the local commuters said this will also provide them relief in terms of time.

Muhammad Zubair said mega cities around the globe are known for their mass-transit schemes and residents of the world’s sixth largest city must have been provided with the essential facility several years ago.

“Karachi is the business and commercial hub of the country and unfortunately is yet to have a mass transit system,” he regretted.

The governor said PML (N) is fully conscious of its responsibilities towards the people and is therefore investing heavily in relevant infrastructure development programs.

He said Green Express Projects alongwith M-9 motorway are also part of the federal government strategy to connect people through efficient transport and communication system.

The officials informing in detail about the present status of K-4 (water supply scheme) initiated with the assistance of the federal government, said this too will be completed within stipulated time.

Muhammad Zubair said realizing the growing population and difficulties faced by Karachiites water supply scheme K-4 is being accorded top priority by the federal government.