LWMC vows to make Lahore world’s cleanest city

Staff Reporter

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has pledged to make the metropolis the cleanest city in the world. The company said in its annual report that it removed 2.862 million tonnes of waste from the city and addressed 38,095 waste-related complaints during the year 2016.

The report said that the company launched hundreds of cleanliness and awareness campaigns in the city especially in educational institutions, markets, parks and public places to sensitise and mobilise community and other stakeholders.

The company had closed Mehmud Booti dumpsite for dumping of waste in order to commence its rehabilitation to convert it into a green park. “Closing up Mehmud Booti and its rehabilitation will be a major step towards a cleaner and safer environment,” the report added.

The landmark projects initiated during the year included commencement of construction of Storm Water Drainage Channel at Lakhodair Landfill Site, acquisition of land for construction of Waste Transfer Stations and Waste Enclosures in strategic areas in the city, Land acquired around 110 acres at Sunder for Construction of Material Recovery Facility, acquiring of contract of Janitorial and Housekeeping Services for Multan Metro Bus System, authority to practise Enforcement of Solid Waste Bylaws (Imposition of fine and lodging of FIRS against violators) by establishing a team of enforcement inspectors.

In order to introduce and promote the culture of 3Rs (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle), Segregation at Source, Pilot Project in two selected areas of Shadman II & Upper Mall were launched which will be expanded to other areas as well so that usable component of waste could be brought into use.