LWMC observes World Labour Day

Staff Reporter

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), in connection with World Labor Day, organized a flag hoisting ceremony in the honor of its sanitary workers and other field staff with aim to pay tribute to the services and contribution of its sanitation staff for Sohna Lahore Mission.

Managing Director Bilal Mustafa Syed, General Manager Operations Tahir Majeed, other senior officers, representatives of sweepers and Jharukash Union along with field staff participated in the flag hoisting ceremony held at Lytton Road office in the presence of large number of field workers.

MD LWMC met sanitary workers and representatives of workers unions and felicitated them on the world Labor Day saying that LWMC is committed to put all possible efforts aim at ensuring welfare of its field staff struggling to maintain a clean and healthy environment in the city.