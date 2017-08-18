LWMC kicks off cleanliness awareness drive

City Reporter

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has kicked off awareness activities in schools and markets with an aim to sensitise people on cleanliness arrangements and role of citizens in keeping the city clean during Eidul Azha.

During the activity, conducted by the Communication Department at Govt High School Shahdara, students were briefed about importance of cleanliness and role of every citizen in keeping the metropolis clean, especially during the upcoming religious event.

Deputy Manager Communication M Umair Khan sensitised students on their role in keeping the provincial capital clean and stopping others from indulging in littering of the city. They were informed that the LWMC will install an awareness camp in every union council to raise awareness among the people besides distributing free waste bags.

In another awareness activity, led by Assistant Manager Communication Rehman Rashid at Moon Market, Allama Iqbal Town, the LWMC social mobilisers went shop to shop and distributed awareness literature among the shopkeepers and visitors about cleanliness efforts on Eidul Azha.