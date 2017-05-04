LWMC to introduce E-Filing & Office Automation System

Staff Reporter

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), with the collaboration of Punjab IT Board, is going to implement E-Filing & Office Automation System (E-FOAS) in the organization with aim to ensure transparency and security of internal correspondence related to all matters particularly administrations, finance and procurement.

This system will play vital role in LWMC’s day to day operations of all departments. E-Filing & Office Automation System covers the diary dispatch, internal workflow, meeting schedule and specially E-Record Room which will facilitate all departments to keep official record in electronic form.

In this regard, all the staff of LWMC has been fully trained by experts from Punjab IT Board and IT department of LWMC. System has been launched on pilot base and within a few days,with better understanding and proficiency of the system among staff, LWMC will go live with this system. According to Managing Director Bilal Mustafa Syed, this system will help ensure transparency, work efficiency and the most importantly promotion of green paper environment in the organization.

Meanwhile, the elected public representatives from NA 123 and 130 led by MNA Pervaiz Malik and ShaistaPervaiz Malik paid visit to Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and met Managing Director Bilal Mustafa Syed, General Manager Operations Tahir Majeed and other senior officials to discuss sanitation matters in the constituencies. Senior Manager Operations Suhail Malik gave a detailed briefing about allocated resources and functioning of LWMC teams in the jurisdiction of respective constituencies.

Public representatives exchanged ideas with concerned officials about issues related to solid waste management and sanitation in their areas.