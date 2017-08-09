LWMC conducts road show in China

Staff Report

Beijing

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, Punjab LWMC organized road show in two cities Beijing and Shanghai of China to discuss waste management and foreign investment opportunities in Punjab. Lahore Waste Management Company, Local government, and urban unit Punjab participated in the road show. Around 350 people from 160 organizations took part in the show. Managing Director of LWMC presented three projects of the company which were 1. 25 small cities (3 districts of Lahore Division) of Punjab (Waste collection and transportation)

2. Bio Gas (Installation and Commissioning of plant)

3. Hospital Waste Management (installation of Auto claves) During one to one meeting session, many companies came to discuss about their interest in different projects of LWMC.