Mujeeb Naseer

Kech, Balochistan

Lung cancer is one of the most common and deadly diseases in Pakistan which is spreading worldwide. It is mainly caused by smoking as in 90% cases smoking is the main reason of lung cancer. However, lung cancer kills 100,000 people in Pakistan every year.

The treatment of lung cancer is available but mainly due to poverty, people are unable to treat lung cancer. So, the government should provide free treatment to poor people who cannot afford expensive treatment.