Sana Samad

Lung cancer has now become cause of leading deaths among women as compared to breast cancer. The main reason of high growing lung patients is tobacco, which is becoming more common in various parts of world. In developed nation breast cancer remains leading death cause among women, but in developing countries lung cancer is killing more women.

Since January of 2016 around 12,203 cases of lung cancer have been reported and more than 8,840 deaths have occurred. Lung cancer is growing rapidly and has become a threat for the public health. Efforts must be made to reduce air pollution, ban smoking and other dangerous things, which are causing lung cancer. The responsibility lies with Ministry of Health to protect millions of lives.