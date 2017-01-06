LUMS to establish School of Education

Salim Ahmed

The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) has announced the establishment of a School of Education following the approval of the Board of Trustees.

The School of Education joins as the fifth school at LUMS after the already established schools of Business, Humanities and Social Sciences, Science and Engineering, and Law.

The LUMS School of Education will operate at the crucial nexus of research, policy and practice, supporting a faculty that is internationally competitive, connected, and relevant. The curriculum, featuring extensive field engagement, will produce graduates capable of becoming strategic leaders, policy researchers, and reflective practitioners.