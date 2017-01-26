LUMS shares feedback on Punjab agriculture policy

City Reporter

The Centre for Governance and Public Management (CGPM), and LUMS organized a seminar to provide structured feedback and suggestions on the draft Punjab Agriculture Policy prepared by the Punjab Agriculture Commission. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan, VC Agriculture University Faisalabad outlined the broad contours of the policy, after which the participants discussed in some detail the challenges faced by agriculture in Punjab and the proposed policy responses. Dr. Ahsan Rana, Director CGPM moderated the seminar.

Participants of the seminar included Syed Babar Ali, Vice Chancellor LUMS Dr. Sohail Naqvi, several LUMS faculty members, alumni of SDSB’s Executive Certificate in Agribusiness Management (ECAM) and a few agribusiness leaders.

Dr. Iqrar shared the policy proposals on nine broad issues related to Punjab’s agriculture. These issues included; productivity increase, adapting to climate change, poverty alleviation, input subsidies, agriculture research and extension, improving seed provision, agriculture produce markets, genetically modified crops, and meeting globalization challenges. These policy proposals emphasized increased use of technology, the need to improve farming practices, increasing investment in agricultural R&D, and developing a more robust legal and institutional infrastructure.

While commenting on the draft Punjab Agriculture Policy, Syed Babar Ali identified the exponentially growing population as a key challenge affecting agricultural productivity, modernization, and government efforts to alleviate poverty.to promote and encourage stakeholder activism.