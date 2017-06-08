LUMS LCE launches ‘Hello Tomorrow Pakistan Challenge’

Staff Reporter

LUMS Center for Entrepreneurship (LCE) collaborated with Hello Tomorrow Pakistan, Pakistan Innovation Foundation (PIF) and French Embassy Islamabad to launch ‘Hello Tomorrow Pakistan Challenge’ on June 1, 2017 at LUMS.

The winners of the local challenge will be sponsored to attend the Global Hello Tomorrow Summit in Paris in October to pitch in front of 300 international tech investors. The local challenge will act as a springboard for startups to get access to global support including investor and mentor access.

The local challenge would accept startup applications from all over Pakistan working in the field of science, technology and social entrepreneurship. The closing date of the application is July 10, 2017. Three startups will be representing Pakistan in the Global Hello Tomorrow Summit.

The launch event was attended by Vice Chancellor LUMS, Prof. Dr. S. Sohail H. Naqvi; Mr. Sanwal Muneer, Head Hello Tomorrow Paksitan; Mr. Andre De Bussy, Counsellor for Cooperation and Culture Affairs, French Embassy Islamabad; Mr. Zia Imran, Board Member, Pakistan Innovation Fund (PIF) and Mr. Faisal Sherjan, Director, LUMS Center for Entrepreneurship.

Speaking to the participants at the launch, Vice Chancellor LUMS, Prof. Dr. S. Sohail H. Naqvi said, “The idea is to create successes locally and help aspiring entrepreneurs present the ideas globally.”