LUMS celebrates 70th I-Day with patriotic spirit and fervour

Staff Reporter

The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), celebrated the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan with patriotic spirit and passion. The celebrations began with a moment of silence, followed by a flag hoisting ceremony. Later on, attendees sang along with the national anthem. Congregational prayers for the country’s prosperity were said. A large number of LUMS faculty, students and staff attended the event.

Afterwards, Acting Vice Chancellor LUMS, Dr. Shahid Masud read out the message of the President of Pakistan. “In the wake of challenges confronted by the country today, it is imperative to promote moderation and rationality. In such a situation, it is necessary to unite under the Constitution for national interests by setting aside our differences and ensure its supremacy,” shared Dr. Masud on behalf of the President of Pakistan, Mr. Mamnoon Hussain.

Extending warm felicitations on this occasion, Dr. Masud paid tribute to the visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and also recounted the sacrifices of the people during the freedom struggle as well as in the war against terror.

“We need to think for the nation’s interest rather than our own self-interests. For Pakistan to prosper, we all need to stand united and work for one cause – that is Pakistan,” said Dr. Masud.