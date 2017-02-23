LUMS annual book fair

Staff Reporter

The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) Gad and Birgit Rausing Library organised its annual book fair at its premises. The fair was held to help nurture and build a love for reading amongst students by providing them with easy access to a wide range of quality fiction and non-fiction books.

The LUMS library holds a book fair each year and this year’s fair, exhibited books by leading local and international booksellers and publishers, at specially discounted prices for the students.

The event was inaugurated by Dr. Martin Lau, Dean and Professor, Shaikh Ahamd Hassan School of Law, who also visited various bookstalls along with Dr. Nadeem Siddique, Manager LUMS Library.

Commenting on the successful event, Dr. Siddique said, “Our youth and students are the future of Pakistan, and our national success depends a great deal upon their individual growth and achievements. Such events are invaluable, as they not only help broaden one’s vision and horizons, they also contribute immensely towards the growth and development of our younger generations by inculcating in them a love for reading and the pursuit of knowledge.”

The fair was attended by a huge number of students, faculty members, and families, and saw participation from over 27 booksellers and publishers.