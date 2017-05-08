LUMHS storage fire causes millions of rupees loss

Hyderabad

A storage room of medicine in Liaquat University Hospital (LUMHS) in Jamshoro caught fire on Sunday morning, resulting in loss of medicines worth millions of rupees.

Additional Medical Superintendent Dr Sikandar Ali Khokhar informed that the fire broke out early in the morning. He informed that the cause of fire was yet to be ascertained but it was suspected that the short circuit could be a potential reason.

He said the actual worth of the medicines gutted by the blazes was not confirmed yet but he added that the hospital would check the record to estimate the losses. The Fire Officer Ali Sher Kaka informed that it took 7 fire tenders between 7 to 8 hours to extinguish the fire.

He claimed that the fire brigade’s 2 vehicles reached the spot after 20 minutes of the incident. The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Munawar Ali Mahesar told the local media that inquiry would be held to ascertain cause of the fire. He estimated that the loss was in millions of rupees.

The officials confirmed that no harm to human life was caused by the fire.—APP