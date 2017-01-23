Lucic-Baroni ends 18-year wait

Melbourne

“Tough cookie” Mirjana Lucic-Baroni wound back the clock Monday to make her first Grand Slam quarter-final in 18 years, extending a stunning comeback by the former child prodigy.

The unseeded Croat last got this far at a major tournament at Wimbledon in 1999, where she lost to Steffi Graf, before personal problems and injuries derailed her career.

She now gets another crack at the last four after sweeping past American qualifier Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-2 at the Australian Open, with either Karolina Pliskova or Daria Gavrilova up next.

“I always said I have the game. But to work so hard and make so many sacrifices, I hope no one is going to pinch me and wake me up because this is just incredible,” said Lucic-Baroni, who screeched with joy and jumped up and down to celebrate the win. “I am a tough little cookie and really stubborn, when I want something I will work hard and do anything I need to get it. What a satisfaction.”

The 34-year-old, who stunned third seed Agnieszka Radwanska in round two, made her debut at the US Open in 1997 aged just 15 and teamed with Martina Hingis to win the 1998 Australian Open women’s doubles.—AFP