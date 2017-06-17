LTC starts SMS to facilitate private transport operators

Salim Ahmed

Lahore Transport Company (LTC) has started the new Short Message Service (SMS) to facilitate the private transport operators for making of new / renewal of route permit as well as on expiry of fitness certificate of public service vehicle carrying commuters. Through this service, the applicant or operator will be informed about the newly issued route permit to get it receive from the respective office who has applied for new route permit. Similarly this unique service 30 days prior to the expiry of route permit and fitness certificate, the SMS from LTC office will be sent to the applicant or operator to apply for processing their route permits and fitness certificate without any delays for avoiding fines and unnecessary visits to official premises. The system is developed by the IT wing of LTC with the cooperation of route permit section. This service will inculcate awareness among private transport operators to observe relevant public transport laws. Lahore Transport Company has a mandate to plan, enforce and regulate public transport in City of Lahore for replacing traditional transport culture into modernized urban transport system.