LTC makes arrangements for Eid

Staff Reporter

Lahore Transport Company (LTC) has issued the operational plan containing necessary instructions to its private transport operators on occasion of Eid-ul-Izha to facilitate the commuters. In accordance with the operational plan during public holidays announced by the Punjab Government from 1st to 4th of September, LTC will ply their full fleet of buses on Friday and Monday on various urban routes unlike normal days whereas on Saturday and Sunday the respective transport operators will observe the same schedule of bus operations as per gazetted holidays.

Asides from this, the transport enforcement inspectors during their field duties will continue to carry out their routine actions against overcharging and overloading in public service vehicles particularly on overcrowded spots of city where commuters are standing for reaching towards intercity bus stands, in case of overcharging in local transport the excessive fare will be returned to the commuters and fine will be imposed.

Furthermore, LTC has also constituted special teams for cleaning bus shelters located on various places in city so that commuters waiting for the public transport for reaching their destinations could sit in comfortable and neat environment. Lahore Transport Company is a regulatory body which is entrusted with the mandate to plan, enforce and regulate urban transport and related infrastructure in metropolis for the provision of safe, affordable and comfortable transport facilities to the general public.