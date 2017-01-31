LTC issues instructions to private transport operators

Staff Reporter

Lahore Transport Company as regulatory body of urban transport has issued necessary instructions to the private transport operators plying public service vehicles under the jurisdiction of LTC on the designated city routes. In compliance with the instructions under mentioned in section 69 of Punjab Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 and provisions of 6,104,105 of Motor Vehicle Rules 1969 the owners of public transport would be bound to implement the said rules and regulations. It is clearly stated in the rules that the fare collector and driver shall be in proper uniform, there will be badge attached on the uniform while the name of staff will also be clearly mentioned on the uniform for recognition. LTC will proceed against those private transport operators who this was stated by Lahore Transport Company Chief Executive Officer Khawaja Haider Latif while reviewing the progress of operations department in LTC headquarter, here today. He has also said that acute problems of traffic in the city require permanent solution and the increase of public transport on various urban routes is indispensable to address this problem.

He has further said that in coming days the addition of new buses on feeder routes from Punjab Metrobus Authority will be helpful to cater the problems of traffic in the city as normally people prefer to travel on the qualitative, comfortable.