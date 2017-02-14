LTC in action over traffic laws violations

Staff Reporter

Lahore Transport Company in compliance with the public transport rules and regulations has taken stern action on daily basis under the teams constituted in supervision of deputy motor mobile patrolling enforcement inspectors against the numerous public service vehicles, the enforcement wing proceeded against these public transport vehicles that had no route, permits, fitness certificates and found overcharging of transport fare from the commuters.

In the month of February 3813 public service vehicles were challened without fitness certificates while 246 public transport vehicles have been impounded in various police stations located at Wahdat Road, Factory Area, Chowki Raja Market, Shafiqabad, Gari Shahu, Muslim Town, Gulberg, etc. Similarly fine imposed on 95 public transport vehicles whereas 973 tickets issued to public service vehicles that were being plied without route permits.

LTC CEO Khawaja Haider Latif has said that main aim of our organization is to impart affordable and safe transport facilities on various urban routes of city, while reiterated that it is the responsibility of private transport operators of being responsible part of society to ensure that they are observing the existing public transport laws, so that commuters do not face any difficulty while reaching timely on their respective destinations.