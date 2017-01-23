Lt Gen Ishfaq Nadeem Ahmed appointed as MD MPCL

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Lt Gen Ishfaq Nadeem Ahmed HI (M) has been appointed as MD/CEO of Mari Petroleum Company with effect from 26 January 2017. Lt Gen Ishfaq Nadeem Ahmed, Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) was commissioned in Infantry Regiment in 1980. He is a graduate of Command and Staff College Quetta, Staff College Camberley (UK), National Defence University Islamabad and National Defence University Washington D.C (USA). He holds Masters Degrees in War and Strategic Studies from National Defence University Islamabad and National Resource Strategy from National Defence University, Washington DC, USA.

The General has a varied experience of command in operational areas, staff and instructional appointments including Brigade Major of an Infantry Brigade, General Staff Officer Grade-I (Planning) at Military Operations Directorate, Chief of Staff of a Strike Corps, Director General Military Operations and Chief of General Staff at General Headquarters. He has been on the faculty of Command & Staff College Quetta and National Defence University Islamabad. His command assignments include command of an Infantry Battalion, an Infantry Brigade and an Infantry Division. Lt Gen Ishfaq Nadeem Ahmed HI (M) commanded a mechanized Corps in Multan.

The General Officer is an avid reader and a keen sportsman. Mari Petroleum is likely to benefit from his dynamic leadership and vast experience of Command and Staff.