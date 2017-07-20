LRH suspends staffers for video leak

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Seven members of staff have been suspended by the administration of Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) for filming a video that showed rainwater dripping from the ceiling of an operation theatre while a surgery was underway.

The staff “suspended till further notice” include four operation theatre assistants — Farid, Masood, Shakeel and Maaz — and three anesthesia technicians — Shahzeb, Nusrat and Younas.

The LRH director has also formed a probe committee to look into a complaint that was, according to the notice, filed by the assistant manager of the Accident and Emergency Unit for the accused staff “not reporting [to] the administration [about] the roof leakage and the video making which is against the institutional policy”.

The committee’s chairperson is Associate Hospital Director Muhammad Tariq Khan. Other members include Director Human Resource Abidur Rehman, Medical Officer Out-patient Department Dr Sher Ali and Electrical Engineer Ashiq Nawaz.