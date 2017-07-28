LPGAP voices over plight of LPG industry

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

LPG Association of Pakistan (LPGAP) has voiced vociferously the plight of LPG Industry and urged the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resource to act immediately and resolve the issue of this industry which one of the biggest job and revenue providers.

Chairman LPG Association of Pakistan Farooq Iftikhar said that import of cheap sub-standard LPG by importers has put all LPG Marketing Companies selling standard LPG into heavy losses. Despite writing to all concerned many a times, no action has been taken.

Farook Iftikhar said that recently one of the two terminal operators has written a letter to all importers asking them to stop importing low quality off-spec LPG as it is causing problem in operating their storage terminal, thus vindicated stand of LPGAP.

He said that this terminal has only now raised its voice when off-spec LPG seriously started affecting operation of its terminals, otherwise they were allowing all importers at their terminals with all type of off-spec LPG without caring for the end users and the general public. He said that Rules of storage were also changed by the terminals to amass extra profit by allowing storage of off-spec LPG, also charging more than normal, and at the same time shortening the free storage time. This made the genuine importer shy away from importing and only such players were left who were violating OGRA & Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Resources LPG Policy as such violations suited them.

Chairman LPGAP urged OGRA, to look into this matter on priority and also take punitive action against unscrupulous importers and terminal operators. He said that LPG Marketing Companies in the last one year have lost millions of Rupees because of these irregularities, whereas terminals operators & Importers have minted money. It is high time that OGRA and the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Resources start seriously probing this scam, Farooq Iftikhar concluded.