LPG prices hiked by Rs 10 per KG

Lahore

LPG Company SSGC (Sui Southern Gas Pvt. Ltd.) has given first gift of Ramadan to poor people by hiking prices of LPG by Rs. 10 per kilogram with additional prices domestic cylinder Rs. 100 & Commercial Cylinder Rs. 400 are being sold by LPG Marketing Companies.

Govt. LPG company SSGC (Sui Southern Gas Pvt. Ltd.) has become successful in defaming Government & Ministry Petroleum & Natural Resources’ work and has broken the LPG supply chain in the country.

One of the LPG vessel named (LPG MARIA III) returned with 6700MT and one ship (capacity 5200 MT) has been waiting since last ten days and is not allowed to birth By SSGC. On May 18th, 2017 Irfan Khokhar was afraid of this LPG Crisis before Ramadan hence on May 19th, informed to Prime Minister Pakistan, NAB & FIA to take notice.

LPG Crisis could rise to a new level if left without action. LPG Distributors Association Pakistan condemned these hikes.

Meanwhile, LPG Distributors Association Pakistan & FPCCI Standing Committee for LPG 2017 Chairman Irfan Khokhar was afraid of price hike before Ramadan leading to LPG Crisis on May 18th hence informed by letter to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, NAB & FIA on May 19th. SSGC was trying to create artificial shortage of LPG with purpose of increasing the price in Ramadan and now before Ramadan SSGC have provided with the 1st gift of Ramadan to poor people of Pakistan by increasing Rs. 10/kg leading to increase of Rs. 100 in Domestic Cylinder & increase of Rs. 400 in Commercial Cylinder.

By increasing the prices of LPG, SSGC is defaming Government & Ministry Petroleum & Natural Resources who have worked for last 4 years to stabilize the LPG price in Pakistan.

No only this but also this company is responsible for the Millions Rupee loss to National Exchequer. After increment of prices from SSGC, other LPG Marketing Companies have also increased the prices.

The reason for this loss is due to returning of LPG vessel (LPG MARIA III) carrying 6700 MT and rejection of 2nd LPG vessel carrying 5200MT, denied by SSGC officials lead to loss of Rs. 4 Cror to National Exchequer. Irfan Khokhar further forecasted the LPG Crisis in Ramadan if not taken any action soon.

He requested again to Mr. Mian Muhammad Nawaz Shareef, NAB & FIA to take action before the exaggeration of this crisis because normally demand for LPG stays between 3000MT-3500MT and increases up to 7000MT in Ramadan.—INP