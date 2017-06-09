LPC to build three parking plazas in city

City Reporter

The Lahore Parking Company (LPC) in collaboration with the local government will construct three parking plazas at different places of the city to regularize and smooth flow of traffic in the city.

Local government sources informed here on Thursday that these plazas will be constructed at Data Darbar wagon stand, Barkat Market and Ichra Metro Park and Ride. Commissioner Lahore Division has issued notifications for NOCs to all relevant departments for implementation of the project as per the requirement of Lahore Parking Company. The company will bear all expenses of this project.