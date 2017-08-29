Lowari Tunnel to remain operational during winter

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Communications, Monday, was told that from this year, the Lowari Tunnel will remain operational for traffic during coming winter. The committee directed that National Highway Authority (NHA) TO complete work on Hassan Abdal – Hawelian Motorway well in time and delayed of completion on Peshawar Northern By-Pass would not be acceptable.

It was told to the Committee that Hassand Abdal Hawelian Motorway will be operational by December, 2017. It was informed NHA wanted to complete the project by August, 2017 but it is not possible because of heavy rain. Committee directed to the Ministry for completion of project on time. Committee directed for timely completion of Hawelian Mansehra and Mansehra – Thakot road.

It was told to the Committee that construction of Peshawar Northern By-Pass has been divided into 4 Phases, Phase-1, from M-1 to Charsadda, had already been completed earlier. Remaining work on other phases will be completed on time as work is in process. Committee also directed that in case of delay by D.C. Peshawar or provincial government, Eng. Hamid-ul-Haq Khalil and Usman Khan Tarkai may help by playing their roles, but no more delay is acceptable. Committee directed the NHA for preparing of the feasibility report about Southern By-Pass.