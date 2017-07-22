Lowari Tunnel — a dream realised

PRIME Minister Nawaz Sharif, on Thursday, inaugurated the historic and much-awaited project of Lowari Tunnel in Chitral for traffic, fulfilling longstanding demand of the people of the region to have round-the-year facility for passengers and goods movement. Chitral, since establishment of Pakistan, remained cut from rest of the country for five months creating a host of problems and difficulties for people especially during winter.

The idea of a tunnel to link Chitral with the rest of the country during winter was originally conceived way back in 1956 but the work began in September 1975 when the then Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto inaugurated it. However, it was stopped next year on the pretext of lack of funds and other developmental priorities and resumed again in 2005. Successive governments made tall claims yet the project did not progress due to lack of commitment. The credit goes to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who has a vision for creation of necessary infrastructure in different parts of the country, for taking personal interest and removing all bottlenecks. Despite the fact that present government had launched dozens of mega projects in the length and breadth of the country, it spared necessary funds to the tune of Rs. 27 billion to translate the dream project into reality. PML (N) specially deserves credit as it accomplished the project despite the fact that electorate of the area voted against it in elections. In his inaugural speech, the Prime Minister rightly pointed out that he is making a ‘New Pakistan’ but those who got the opportunity of making ‘New KP’ failed to do so. Mian Nawaz Sharif has a point when he castigates his political opponents in this regard because all the provinces get hefty amounts from the federal divisible pool but except Punjab others have miserably failed to visualise or complete any mega development project. While metros have become reality in Lahore, Rawalpindi-Islamabad and Multan, these are mere slogans in Peshawar and in other provinces. Going back to Lowari tunnel, it will provide immense benefits to local population as far-flung area of Chitral and its surroundings would come into national mainstream, promote agricultural, commercial and industrial activities and open up the beautiful area for tourism. It indeed is a priced gift for people of the area.

