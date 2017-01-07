Low gas pressure irks masses

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Residents of Attock City, Mohala Awan Sharif, Peoples Colony, New Town are facing lot of problems and inconvenience because of low pressure of Sui gas. Housewives are unable to timely prepare breakfast and meals as in the early morning and evening gas becomes mostly unavailable because of low pressure.

People from different areas told newsmen that SNGPL authorities just for point scoring are giving new gas connections while those already having gas connections are in great trouble. Those adults who have to go to their offices, business, routine work and specially students mostly leave homes without breakfasts.

Superintendent SNGPL Attock Hanif Niazi when contacted said that on the special efforts of Federal Minister for parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad the SNGPL authorities have increased the gas pressure upto ten pounds for Attock and now the problem of low gas pressure would be resolved.